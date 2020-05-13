Trident Health doctor shares experience caring for COVID-19 patients

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Health officials say they’ve had 31 patients with coronavirus who were admitted for inpatient treatment at its hospitals.
They say that’s less than one percent of patients they see.
“I wasn’t scared of COVID,” said Dr. Angela Taylor who is caring for patients with COVID-19 at Trident Medical Center. “I want to make sure that with me contacting patients, I don’t spread it to other people.”
Starting Wednesday, Trident Health is allowing one visitor per patient in the hospital after passing a screening that includes a temperatures check. Visitors are allowed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patients with COVID-19 are not allowed to have guests.
“In the hospital generally... you’re not feeling well, you’re scared that things are wrong with you. That’s when you really count on the support of your family and friends the most,” Taylor said. “Having that support system withdrawn I think causes a lot of people to be a little bit more anxious, and obviously there’s sadness involved. This has been a time of emotional hardship as much as it has been physical hardship.”
Taylor says some of the nurses have been allowing patients to use their phones to call or FaceTime their family and friends. The hospital also allows video conferencing.
She says nurses have also been spending more personal time with all patients in general because of the prior universal no visitation policy.
Trident Health officials say five patients have died from the virus who all had serious health problems when they were diagnosed. Taylor says they have accommodated family visits for patients who are faced with end-of-life circumstances.
"We're kind of taught that we are the ones that...keep death away from our patients as opposed to allow it to happen or accept that it's going to happen," Taylor said. "It's really hard for a lot of us to see death as an as an inevitable consequence of something that's taking a big toll on a lot of providers."
Taylor says those who have come in the hospital with coronavirus who were previously generally healthy have done well and are able to go home and recover like someone would if they had a bad case of the flu or a very severe bronchitis or pneumonia.
She says ones of the biggest problems she sees during this time is that people who are sick with non coronavirus related illnesses are delaying seeking care at the hospital from fears of getting the virus.
“When they come in they are at least two or three days past when they should have come in, they’re much sicker,” Taylor said. “They’re taking a lot longer to get better. For us, if we can start treating patients earlier it always makes it easier.”
Taylor says she has a routine for when she goes home each day.
"My kids are all very well aware that they can't touch mommy while she's in her work clothes," Taylor said.
She always leaves her shoes outside, changes clothes, washes her hands and sanitizes other surfaces.
"I think everyone has to accept their own amount of personal risk," Taylor said. "For me, it wasn't wasn't possible for me to stay away from my children."
Trident Health officials say they have had 401 patients who were were admitted for treatment and testing as a person deemed “under investigation” for COVID-19. This category means recovered at home or were found to test negative for the virus.
