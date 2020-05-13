Warming Up and Staying Dry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures are gradually warming up during the next few days. Temperatures overnight will trend closer to seasonable. Lows will dip to the mid to upper 50s. A few high clouds will continue to stream through the Lowcountry, but still no rain is expected.
Highs tomorrow should climb to near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. As high pressure continues to stay in place the rain chance will remain very low this week. The next shot at some showers won’t arrive until early next week, but even those chances are very low.
The Live 5 Weather Team is monitoring an area of low pressure that will likely develop into a subtropical depression or storm this weekend. It’s located north of the Bahamas and should move away from the U.S.
TONIGHT: A few clouds; LOW: 59.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny; HIGH: 81.
FRIDAY: More seasonable; HIGH: 82.
SATURDAY: Warm with sun & clouds; HIGH: 85.
SUNDAY: Very warm; HIGH: 87.
MONDAY: Isolated shower; HIGH: 92.
TUESDAY: Isolated shower; HIGH: 86.
WEDNESDAY: Not as warm; HIGH: 84.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
