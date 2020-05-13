Woman charged with attempted murder after eviction dispute near Conway, report says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Shots were fired during an eviction dispute near Conway on Tuesday, according to a report from Horry County police.
Officers responded to a residence on New Home Circle around 11:15 a.m. for a 911 hang-up.
The suspect, identified as 60-year-old Denise Cannon Carter, told authorities she called 911 earlier because the victim did not want to leave the home, the report confirmed.
Police said the victim had already left the residence prior to their arrival.
According to the report, Carter told police she had spoken to an officer on the phone who told her she “had to wait for the Eviction Process to get the victim evicted from the location.”
Dispatch then informed officers the victim went to the Loris Police Department to report Carter had fired shots at his truck, police confirmed.
According to the report, a witness said she was at the home and saw where the victim attempted to burn the deck on the back porch. The witness also reported that the victim destroyed the bedroom furniture and the two got into an argument.
According to the report, the witness said Carter called her to inform her police were not coming.
Police said Carter then arrived at the home with another person where an argument ensued about the victim leaving.
The victim eventually started walking toward his truck when the witness heard two gunshots, the report confirmed. Police said the victim then drove away from the home.
Carter was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
As of noon Wednesday, Carter remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
