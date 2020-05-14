BCDCOG identifies ‘vanpool’ as solution for rural workforce transportation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A plan to provide public transportation for people living in rural parts of the Tri-country area could roll out later this year.
It’s meant to give the region’s unemployed workforce better access to job opportunities and training.
The Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments’ year-long study revealed that a carpool or vanpool strategy would be one of the best options to help those people get to and from work.
“There’s probably a greater need for this type of service and need for new training, skills training, so I think there’s an opportunity to perhaps help more people,” Principal Planner Sharon Hollis said. “As we learn more in terms of what Covid-19 means to this industry, we will adapt.”
Officials identified rural parts of Berkeley County north of Lake Moultrie, the northern segment of Dorchester County and areas of Charleston County like Ravenel could benefit the most from this service.
According to the BCDCOG, multiple options are available as to how that vanpool/carpool service could be structured, and the pilot program would likely begin this year. Officials said potential and secured funding sources include local, state, non-profit and federal grants, as well as employer contributions.
