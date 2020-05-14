Colleton County High School announces 2020 graduation ceremony plans

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County High School students will be able to bring two guests to their graduation ceremony, according to plans released from the district.
The high school's 2020 graduation ceremony will be held on June 6 at 8:30 a.m. at Cougar Stadium in Walterboro.
"Students will be given two tickets to give to two guests of their choosing to attend the ceremony, in order to reserve enough space to properly distance event attendees according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines," Colleton County School District spokesman Sean Gruber said. "Those two guests will be seated next to each other for the entirety of the ceremony so each pair can be properly distanced from other guests."
The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Colleton County High School Facebook page.
He said the district will provide additional information on guest tickets and parking closer to the date.
In the event of bad weather, the ceremony would be held on June 8 at 8:30 a.m., he said.
