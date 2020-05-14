Couple arrested after deputies recover stolen trailer, $15,000 in equipment

Orangeburg COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg County couple has been arrested and charged after a stolen work trailer with at least $15,000 in equipment was recovered.
Christopher Baughman, 28, and Tara Williams, 30, have each been charged with receiving stolen goods with a value of more than $10,000.
“This trailer loaded with tools was stolen from a business in Georgia,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “It’s recovery had a lot of moving parts, including top notch investigative work.”
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies noticed numerous pieces of lawn and logging equipment and trailers located at an Opal Lane residence in Neeses last week, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office.
As deputies rode past, a man took off running, according to the report.
A woman at the property said the trailer belonged to her boyfriend’s boss, a statement that turned out to be false, investigators said.
The woman then reportedly changed her story to say another man had given her the trailer.
Investigators said they also called that man, who stated his contact with male and woman was there asking him to go to Georgia to steal a trailer.
The trailer was towed to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office impound lot where investigators learned it had been stolen from a business in Harrison, Georgia.
The enclosed trailer and the equipment valued at around $15,000 was returned to the owner.
Bond on the pair was set on Wednesday at $10,000 for each.
