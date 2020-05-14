DHEC offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing at Charleston Convention Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials are offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the Charleston Convention Center this month.
DHEC has partnered with Kroger Health and Harris Teeter to host eight testing clinics at the center on 5000 Coliseum Drive in North Charleston.
These free clinics are by appointment only.
DHEC officials said individuals must first visit www.harristeeter.com/covidtesting to then schedule an appointment during one of the clinics, which are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 15, May 16, May 18, May 22, May 23, May 25, May 29 and May 30.
