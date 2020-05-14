Dorchester County looks to finalize funding for flood drainage infrastructure

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County leaders want to hear from people who are experiencing flooding issues in the county as leaders work on a five-year plan.
The county hopes to finalize that plan in the coming months to help them secure some of the millions of dollars the federal government provides to assist with flood drainage every year.
The county’s Planning Commission will meet Thursday to review and discuss their five-year Hazard Mitigation Plan for 2020 to 2025. It’s a proposal they have been working on for more than a year and plan to officially submit in the fall.
“We don’t want to plan in a vacuum,” Dorchester County Emergency Management Director Mario Formisino said. ”Natural hazards natural disasters effect everyone throughout the community. And we can’t begin to solve all of these problems without their help. Without knowing at the neighborhood level what the issues and concerns are.”
The HMP will include all the different natural hazards the county is at risk to- from ice storms to tornadoes and hurricanes and droughts. In the plan they are analyzing the risk areas and which ones have the most social vulnerability.
This is required by the federal government in order to receive any funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which the county depends on having to make millions of dollars’ worth of improvements.
One of the main differences they are expecting in the new plan is in mapping data. The update will be based on big storms and hurricanes Dorchester County has had over the last five years and pinpointing the vulnerable spots in the area.
So if you are experiencing flooding consistently around your home, or even on a specific road in Dorchester County, now is the time to submit your comments at this website.
The county will be accepting all public comment until the end of May.
Also at the Planning Commission meeting, the council will be discussing the final plat approvals for two more developments that are already in the works.
Both the subdivision at East Butternut Road in Summerville and an addition to Carolina Bay subdivision off of Deep Gap Road are approved by Dorchester County Council. On Thursday night in discussing the final plat approval it will allow the owners to sell the lots and begin the vertical construction.
Both developments will have 40 lots or more, and a timeline for the construction is not concrete.
Both of the subdivisions will be included in the Dorchester School District 2, which has expanded all three high schools in the last five years by adding four classroom wings and more than 1,000 students.
But DD2 officials say the district is better prepared now than a few years ago.
The Planning Commission will meet at 4 p.m.
