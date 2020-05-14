Edisto Beach reopening to the public on Friday

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Edisto Beach Town Council has voted to remove its checkpoints to the beach on Friday, May 15.
The restrictions will end just after midnight.
Town staff and law enforcement have been instructed to enforce the governor’s executive orders including those pertaining to groups of 3 or more.
The town is urging residents and visitors to limit social interaction and practice social distancing.
Edisto Beach currently has a 24-hour check point in place.
