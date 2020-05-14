Graduation parade for Coastal Carolina University graduate

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville graduate of Coastal Carolina University did not get to walk across a coliseum stage with family and friends because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So, instead, her family and friends came to her.
Fire sirens blared down Makayla Foster’s street leading a surprise parade planned by her parents.
Car after car of well-wishers, family, friends and law enforcement drove by her house wishing her all the best.
She was initially disappointed that the in-person graduation at Coastal Carolina was cancelled, but said the display of pomp and social distance overwhelmed her.
