VIDEO: Graduation parade for Coastal Carolina University graduate
By Raphael James | May 14, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 4:01 PM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville graduate of Coastal Carolina University did not get to walk across a coliseum stage with family and friends because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So, instead, her family and friends came to her.

Fire sirens blared down Makayla Foster’s street leading a surprise parade planned by her parents.

Car after car of well-wishers, family, friends and law enforcement drove by her house wishing her all the best.

She was initially disappointed that the in-person graduation at Coastal Carolina was cancelled, but said the display of pomp and social distance overwhelmed her.

