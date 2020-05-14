Immediate housing funding available for SC veterans

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Due to the pandemic, the United States Department of Veteran Affairs has made funding immediately available for South Carolina veterans who qualify.
The Supportive Services for Veteran Families program of the Alston Wilkes Society has been allocated additional relief funding for SC veterans. The Alston Wilkes Society is a nonprofit organization that provides offenders, former offenders, the homeless, at-risk youth, veterans, and their families the tools they need to become productive citizens.
If you are a veteran or know a veteran located in South Carolina who is in need of rental or utility assistance, contact the SSVF Program at 803-995-8464 (Midlands/Lowcountry) or 864-345-1299 (Upstate).
"We were given extra funding,” SSVF Program Manager Diva Brown said. “Which will allow us to help veterans we normally couldn’t serve.”
You do not need an eviction notice at this time to receive assistance. If you are a homeless veteran or know a homeless veteran, you are asked to contact the SSVF Program for possible assistance in obtaining shelter.
"Just because you weren’t eligible last month or two months ago, doesn’t mean you wouldn’t be eligible now because of all the flexiblity with our program and guidelines now because of COVID-19, you may be now eligible,” Brown added. They can help with rent assistance, utility payments and even put you up in a hotel if you are homeless.
Here are some FAQ’s about the Supportive Service for Veteran Families:
Q1. How long is the process?
A1. The process time varies depending on the unique circumstances of your family. The SSVF staff can’t provide services without proper documentation and services can be on hold until proper documentation is received the SSVF staff. It typically takes approximately 1 week to 1 ½ weeks to be screened for services and notified of eligibility.
Q2. What are my chances of receiving assistance?
A2. Eligibility for SSVF services is based upon numerous factors (i.e. characterization of discharge, annual income, homelessness status/risk, household characteristics, and funding availability to name a few). Due to the number of veterans requesting services, AWS is not able to assist every family that is in need. Despite this fact, AWS strives to provide all eligible veterans with services to increase their housing stability.
Q3. How much does the SSVF program assist with?
A3. The VA has placed restrictions on the number of months of services for utilities and rent that can be provided to any veteran family within specific time frames. With this being said, funds provided are based upon the VA SSVF guidelines and funding availability at AWS.
