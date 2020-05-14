Juvenile detention center facing possible lawsuit over alleged mistreatment of inmates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston law firm is investigating claims of mistreatment of children with disabilities at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.
A letter sent family members of juveniles who are current or former inmates states that Nelson Mullilns law firm is investigating on behalf of the South Carolina Protection and Advocacy for People with Disabilities.
The letter states the firm plans to file a lawsuit on behalf of current and former inmates. The letter dated May 1, 2020, was sent out by the 9th Circuit Public Defenders Office to family members of juveniles who are current or former inmates at the juvenile detention center.
The law firm and non-profit claim the facility is failing to provide adequate safety and security for inmates.
According to the letter, the detention center also is failing to provide adequate services for disabled children, including medication or mental health services.
Other allegations include improperly keeping inmates alone in cells for long periods of time and using restraint chairs.
The law firm and non-profit also claim that unsanitary conditions are exposing the young inmates to mold. The letter says the law firm is working to hear more from former inmates about their experiences.
We reached out to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for a comment.
Spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said they cannot comment because the suit has not yet been filed.
A new juvenile detention center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2021.
