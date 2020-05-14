LIVE: Multiple law enforcement agencies announce arrests in ‘Operation Lowcountry Line’

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Nine law enforcement agencies are hosting a news conference Thursday afternoon in Mount Pleasant.
That news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are expected to announce 13 indictments as part of the second phase of “Operation Lowcountry Line.”
Eight of those have been arrested and four of those eight were arrested Thursday morning, U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. said.
A 50-count indictment says a street gang bought bulk supplies heroin, cocaine and other drugs and sold it in Charleston area.
McCoy was joined by representatives from the FBI, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston City Police Department, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston County Aviation Authority, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, and the North Charleston Police Department.
In the first phase, conducted in July, 10 people were charged. Five of them have pleaded guilty to their charges and are awaiting sentencing.
