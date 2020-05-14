Man wounded in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
It happened at approximately 1:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Summer Leaves Court, police spokesman Charles Francis said. That’s in the Canterbury Woods subdivision.
The man was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
There is also no word on whether anyone is in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police detective.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
