Man wounded in West Ashley shooting
Police say the shooting happened at approximately 1:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Summer Leaves Court. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | May 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 2:30 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened at approximately 1:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Summer Leaves Court, police spokesman Charles Francis said. That’s in the Canterbury Woods subdivision.

The man was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

There is also no word on whether anyone is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police detective.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

