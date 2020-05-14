More Charleston County parks reopening on Friday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Parks will reopen additional parks on Friday, May 15.
Parks reopening are as follows:
- Cooper River County Park
- Folly Beach County Park
- Folly Beach Pier
- Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve
- McLeod Plantation Historic Site (self-guided tours only at this time)
- SK8 Charleston
According to officials, for the safety of staff and visitors, Charleston County Parks playgrounds, off-leash dog parks, spray play areas, water fountains, retail and food operations and rentals will be closed.
Lifeguards will not be on duty.
“Fishing will be allowed on the piers, but patrons must bring their own gear,” CCP officials said. “All park openings are subject to change.”
Parks currently open include:
Boat Landings (except Sol Legare, which is currently under construction)
- Caw Caw Interpretive Center
- Isle of Palms County Park
- James Island County Park
- Johns Island County Park
- Laurel Hill County Park
- Palmetto Islands County Park
- Meggett County Park
- Mount Pleasant Pier
- Stono River County Park
- Wannamaker County Park and North Trail
