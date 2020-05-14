New homes coming to old plantation space in Cainhoy

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development in the Cainhoy area of Daniel Island would add 26 lots for new single-family homes.
The development, which will be called “First Light,” will bring the new homes to 22.9 acres of land at Seven Sticks Drive and Point Hope Parkway.
The city says this land was previously a plantation. The City of Charleston annexed this land back in the late 1990s and says this area of Daniel Island is unique because it has so much space to grow over the next 30 years.
They also say it’s a desirable location because of its close proximity to so much employment.
The site for these new homes is surrounded by wetlands, but according to the city, none of them will be affected, the homes will all be on high ground.
The city says these homes have not yet been designed and the architecture is still to come.
The new First Light homes will be reviewed by the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee Thursday at 9 a.m.
The city expects the First Light developers will receive approval for the subdivision within the next month.
