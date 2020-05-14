New townhomes planned for downtown peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new residential development is coming to downtown Charleston, right on the southwest tip of the peninsula.
New townhomes will be coming to St. Mary's field at Broad Street and Lockwood Boulevard.
This is phase two of the Jasper development. The St. Mary's field townhomes will be coming right next to the Jasper tower apartments which are currently under construction and expected to be finished by the end of this year.
The three-story townhomes will have 19 different units, each with private back alley drive way entrances. The townhomes will be up for sale, unlike the Jasper apartments which will be rentals.
“It really ties in with what we’re building next door. We refer to the Jasper as the gateway to the historic district, but really, this project will be the first buildings that people see. We’ve spent a tremendous amount of time on the design,” Beach Company Senior Vice President Dan Doyle said.
The developer also says more than half of these townhomes will have a view looking out over the Ashley River.
The developer says the development will take up about 2.2 acres of land at St. Mary's field, with about half an acre of the site becoming a park.
City officials say this land have been vacant since about the 1950s.
The St. Mary's field townhomes have received final approval from the City’s Board of Architectural Review.
On Thursday, it will be seeking approval from the Technical Review Committee for its second reading. City officials say this project has been in the works for a long time, so they don't have much more work to do in the approval process.
Doyle says they are hoping to break ground by next year, and have the homes finished by 2022.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.