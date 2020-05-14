Police: Man assaults woman over missing speaker

NORTH, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged after a woman was sent to the hospital with multiple injuries in Orangeburg County.
Leon Evans, 40, has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.
Investigators were notified by North police around 11 p.m. on Wednesday that a woman had been assaulted, according to the report.
North police said they were responding to the sound of shots being fired and discovered the woman.
The woman said she had gone to a house on Webster Street to buy narcotics but left after discovering the man with another woman.
The victim said she waited until the woman left, watching as the other woman took the man’s Bluetooth speaker.
Having obtained the narcotics, the victim said the man began beating her in the head and face with a pistol after accusing her of stealing his speaker.
“This individual struck this victim so many times with a pistol, she had to be taken to the emergency room,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “And for what? A missing speaker? He’ll be given plenty of time to think about that he’s done.”
She then fled the residence as the man began firing shots into the air, which drew the attention of police.
Bond was set on Evans at $10,000 during a hearing on Thursday.
