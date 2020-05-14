Police searching for missing 83-year-old woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for a Charleston woman who has not been seen for more than a week.
Dorothy Lucille Peck was last seen on May 6 by the leasing agent of the Carriage Lane Apartments. Since then, she has not made any contact with the apartment complex and has not been seen in the area, police say.
Peck does not have access to a vehicle or cell phone and is believed to potentially have dementia, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.
She is 5 feet, four inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.