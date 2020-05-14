Spearman holds third S.C. education task force meeting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina's top educator will lead the third meeting of AccelerateED Thursday in Columbia.
The meeting began at 1 p.m.
South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman began the meeting by addressing rumors they had already made decisions on how schools would operate in the fall. She says those were not true. She says they are still working through many details.
Spearman created the task force to help focus efforts to reopen schools while keeping students safe in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It consists of educators and administrators representing K-12 public education.
The meeting is taking place via video conference
