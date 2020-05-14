Warmer temperatures to take over for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Quiet weather will continue as high pressure allows our temperatures to slowly warm up over the next couple of days. We expect a sunny day today with a nice breeze this afternoon. Highs will be near 80 degrees. We’ll continue to warm up tomorrow and by this weekend we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s.
We are keeping an eye on the potential for an area of low pressure to develop near the Bahamas over the next few days. A subtropical depression or storm may develop this weekend. If a storm develops, it will track northeast staying off the Southeast coastline. This could increase our rip current risk over the weekend or early next week. Otherwise, no impacts are expected.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 87.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain. High 90.
