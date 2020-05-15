Antonelli Ready for 24 Hour Free Throw Challenge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the second consecutive year, Debbie Antonelli is preparing for a challenge that will push her body to the limit.
On Saturday, the college basketball analyst and Charleston resident will begin a 24 hour free throw shooting challenge from her driveway - all in an effort to raise money for Special Olympics.
“The driveway has always been a great solace for me for basketball,” she said. “I’m so happy to be outside where I fell in love with the game.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Antonelli decided to take her mission from the air conditioned gym to her very own home court. After raising over $85,000 dollars in 2019, her goal in 2020 is to break $100,000.
“Special education is the least funded and it’s always the first cut,” she said. “When we return back to what will be our new normal, Special Olympics and special education will not be funded at a very high level.”
Antonelli is the mother of three sons. Her middle child - Frankie - has down syndrome.
"I know they support our family. I know they know our story. I know they love Frankie. They’re using this as a vehicle to support Special Olympics which is just absolutely incredible.
The 24 Hour Nothing But Net Challenge is set to begin at 1:00 EST on Saturday, May 16. It will be broadcasted live on YouTube.
