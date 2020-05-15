Berkeley, Dorchester Counties to open COVID-19 mobile testing sites

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents of Berkeley or Dorchester Counties who want to be screened for COVID-19 will be able to do so next week.
Fetter Health Care Network is partnering with the two counties to offer mobile COVID-19 screening sites.
Individuals who have known COVID-19 exposure or are experiencing cough, fever and shortness of breath can request a screening at FetterCovid19Screening.org or by calling 1-800-365-7410. Residents are asked to wear face coverings and practice safe social distancing while at the mobile testing site.
These locations were announced Friday and are in addition to locations already named for Charleston County residents.
The testing locations for Berkeley County residents will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following sites:
- Tuesday: Mt. Carmel AME Church, 290 South Metts St., St. George
- Thursday: Elijah Wright Family Health Center, 1681 Old Highway 6, Cross
The Dorchester County testing locations will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for walk-up and drive-thru testing at the following dates and locations:
- Monday: Williams Memorial Elementary, 290 South Metts St., St. George
- Wednesday: Miles Road Baptist Church, 816 Miles Jamison Rd., Summerville
- May 22: Cathedral of Praise, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Rd., North Charleston
- May 26: Clayhill Elementary, 287 South Railroad Ave., Ridgeville
- May 28: Alston Middle School, 500 Brya St., Summerville
- June 3: Odyssey Education Center, 145 Hill St., Harleyville
- June 5: Dorchester Presbyterian Church, 10290 Dorchester Road, Summerville
Tests are given with no out-of-pocket cost to patients, Fetter Health Care Network spokesperson Natasha Chatman said. Currently, all insurance providers in South Carolina are covering the full cost of COVID-19 testing. Patient insurance information will be processed during testing. No co-pays or deductibles are being charged. All patients will be served.
