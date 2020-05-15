Charleston mayor to hold news conference on temporary outdoor dining rules

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will be joined by city council members and several restaurant industry representatives for a news conference Friday.
That news conference is scheduled for 12:45 p.m.
Tecklenburg is expected to talk about the city's ongoing efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 as well as the allowance of temporary outdoor dining on private property and public sidewalks.
Representatives from Charming Inns, Circa 1886, Rodney Scott’s BBQ, the Hall Management Group, Home Team BBQ and Charleston Crab House are all expected to attend the event.
Charleston City Council approved an emergency ordinance Tuesday that would allow area restaurant owners to apply for temporary use of additional areas, such as private property and public sidewalks for outdoor dining.
The news conference will be held at the Charleston Crab House.
