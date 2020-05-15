Charleston Southern names Marc MacMillan Head Baseball Coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern Director of Athletics Jeff Barber announced Marc MacMillan has been named the new head baseball coach on Friday afternoon.
MacMillan becomes the 11th CSU head baseball coach in program history. He takes over the Buccaneers after coaching stops at Ole Miss, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Arkansas-Monticello, Crichton College, and Memphis University School.
"I am extremely excited to announce Marc "Mac" MacMillan as our new head baseball coach," Barber said. "He comes to CSU with an incredible reputation as a great coach and better person from many of the premier baseball coaches in America. Ole Miss has had an elite baseball program under Coach Mike Bianco and Mac has been an integral part of their success for the past six years. The Buc family welcomes Mac, Andrea, and Tanner to our great university!"
MacMillan comes to the Buccaneers after spending the last four seasons as the volunteer assistant coach with the Rebels. During his time at Ole Miss, he served as the team’s first base coach as well as coaching the outfielders, the hitters, and base-runners. His efforts helped the Rebels become one of the elite baseball programs in the NCAA over the past decade with Ole Miss earning recognition at 23rd overall as noted by 247sports.com.
In MacMillan's seven seasons on staff, the Rebels earned 5 NCAA Regional bids, 2 NCAA Super Regional appearances, were SEC Tournament Champions and Runners-up, a College World Series participant, and averaged 40 wins per season while ending the 2020 campaign on a 16 game win streak.
MacMillan looks forward to making his mark on the CSU baseball program and thanked the people who made an impact on his coaching journey.
"I want to thank President Costin and Jeff Barber, along with Mike Bianco (Head Coach at Ole Miss), Carlos James (Head Coach at UAPB), and my family for believing in me. Such an opportunity is special, and these gentlemen along with others like Erik Bakich, Tim Corbin, Mike Federico, Cliff Godwin, Dan McDonnell, Patrick Murphy, and Alvin Rittman have played significant roles in my path and development as a coach," MacMillan said. "Dr. Costin's love for athletics along with Jeff's administrative background, sincere care, and passion for the game of baseball were contagious. Their commitment to success and Charleston Southern's faith-based mission emphasizing spiritual and student-athlete development are supportive of the type of program we want representing Bucs Baseball."
The Rebels finished fourth in the SEC in stolen bases, increasing their total from 38 in 2017 to 66 in 2018. Under MacMillan's guidance and tutelage, the Rebels upped the ante in 2019, tying a program record with 93 stolen bases, a mark set during the 2014 run to the College World Series. Over his four seasons, the Ole Miss outfielders recorded 51 assists under MacMillan's watch.
MacMillan has been successful in converting players into star players in the outfield during his tenure with the Rebels. That success has parlayed into professional accolades with five different MLB draft selections coming from the Ole Miss outfield - most recently 2019 fifth-round selection Thomas Dillard (Milwaukee Brewers).
Prior to being promoted to a coaching role, MacMillan spent two seasons as the Rebels' director of operations. In that role, he was responsible for the daily operations of the program including planning team travel/meals, working with the program's budget, dealing with equipment orders and acting as one of the program's liaisons to other members of the athletic department. MacMillan also directed the Diamond Girls, a group of female Ole Miss students who serve as the ambassadors for Ole Miss Baseball and assist in gameday operations, the Ernie LaBarge Bullpen Club and community service events throughout Lafayette County.
Before returning to Ole Miss, MacMillan was the associate head coach at the University of Arkansas - Pine Bluff. He spent three years at UAPB, working with the pitchers, infielders and base runners, while also coordinating the program's recruiting efforts plus strength and conditioning programs.
In 2013, MacMillan coached a pitching staff that led the conference in ERA, helping lead UAPB to the program's first SWAC Tournament appearance since the 2009 season. His recruiting classes stretched from coast-to-coast including 4 draft picks, the SWAC Player of the Year and 34th round draft pick of the Tamps Rays Isias Alcantar, and Andre Davis, a first team All-SWAC selection and 2015 7th round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals. His efforts aided UAPB's back-to-back Western Division titles in 2014 and 2015.
Prior to his time at UAPB, MacMillan served as the recruiting coordinator and pitching coach at the University of Arkansas - Monticello for the 2010 season. Before his coaching stint at UAM, MacMillan served as the head coach at Crichton College. He also served as an associate scout for the Seattle Mariners and as head coach at Memphis University School leading them to to only its second State Tournament appearance in school history at the time.
MacMillan played for the Rebels from 1993-96 where he was a utility player under head coach and All-American Donnie Kessinger. He was a part of the 1995 NCAA Regional team that won 40 games for the first time in school history and fell to Florida State in the Regional Championship game with a berth in the College World Series on the line.
He earned a degree in Business Administration from Ole Miss before going on to earn a Master's of Science in Sport Administration from Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y. MacMillan is married to the former Andrea Adams of Memphis (TN) and they have a son, Tanner, with a soon to be baby girl.
THE MACMILLAN FILE
Coaching Career
2016-2020: Volunteer Assistant Coach, Ole Miss
2014-15: Director of Operations, Ole Miss
2011-13: Associate Head Coach, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
2010: Assistant Coach, Arkansas-Monticello
2009: Head Coach, Crichton College
2000-08: Head Coach, Memphis University School
What They Had to Say about Marc MacMillan
"Marc MacMillan is the most prepared and detailed individual that I have ever coached and shared a team with. I always knew he would be a Head Coach one day. With his worth ethic and vision, he will be a star in collegiate baseball." - Carlos James, UAPB head coach
"Marc is an outstanding young coach coming from one of the best college baseball systems in the country. I'm confident he will be about success in all areas: on the diamond, in the classroom, and in the community. Having also worked with his now former boss Head Coach Mike Bianco, I can assure you excellence will be a daily staple as mediocrity is just not acceptable in that system." - Dan McDonnell, Louisville head coach
"Mac has a tremendous work ethic which will be a vital part of what he brings to the Charleston Southern baseball program. He has coached at all different levels including the highest level during his time at Ole Miss. Mac knows what it takes to win and he will be a great asset to the Charleston Southern athletic department." – Cliff Godwin, East Carolina head coach
"Mac is an authentic man that genuinely cares about his student-athletes. He is a worker and a man of faith. He is going to be a great leader of men and I'm excited for he and his family with the honor of leading the Charleston Southern baseball program." – Mike Federico, ULM head coach
"I want to congratulate Coach MacMillan, but most importantly, I want to thank him for all that he has done for the Ole Miss program over the last seven years. When you look at his tenure here, we've been to the College World Series, won an SEC Tournament title, two SEC West championships, hosted four NCAA Regionals and went to two Super Regionals, and Coach MacMillan was a big part of that. He's certainly ready for this next step in his career, and he's so deserving of this. Coach MacMillan has paid his dues at a lot of programs over the last 20 years. I'm excited for him, and I'm excited for Charleston Southern baseball." – Mike Bianco, Ole Miss head coach
“Marc is a wonderful choice as a coach and leader to the student-athletes at Charleston Southern. He has been such a loyal assistant to Coach Bianco at Ole Miss for the past seven years and has earned the respect of the coaches inside the SEC as well as on the outside. Marc brings attention to himself for the right reasons...his focus is the development of kids and the program. He carries himself in such a professional manner and with great humility. Marc is a very classy individual and I am glad that Jeff has added him to their staff and that program. The players at Charleston Southern are very fortunate to have him as a leader inside their program.” - Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt head coach