Charleston Southern names Marc MacMillan Head Baseball Coach

"I want to congratulate Coach MacMillan, but most importantly, I want to thank him for all that he has done for the Ole Miss program over the last seven years. When you look at his tenure here, we've been to the College World Series, won an SEC Tournament title, two SEC West championships, hosted four NCAA Regionals and went to two Super Regionals, and Coach MacMillan was a big part of that. He's certainly ready for this next step in his career, and he's so deserving of this. Coach MacMillan has paid his dues at a lot of programs over the last 20 years. I'm excited for him, and I'm excited for Charleston Southern baseball." – Mike Bianco, Ole Miss head coach