Colleges, universities face lawsuits over tuition, fee refunds

“Common sense would dictate that the level and quality of instruction an educator can provide through an online format is lower than the level and quality of instruction that can be provided in person,” one complaint states. “Moreover, the true college experience encompasses much more than just the credit hours. The college experience consists of: Face to face interaction with professors, mentors, and peers; Access to facilities such as computer labs, study rooms, laboratories, libraries, etc; Student governance and student unions; Extra-curricular activities, groups, intramurals, etc; Student art, cultures, and other activities; Social development and independence; Hands on learning and experimentation; and Networking and mentorship opportunities.”