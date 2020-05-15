Complaint filed against MUSC about use of animals

MUSC is committed to training the most highly skilled and well-prepared physicians and other health care professionals to serve patients across our state, region and beyond. To achieve this goal, we employ a variety of proven training regimens, including simulators, simulation systems and in vivo procedures. Our professors and clinicians will continue to employ the most advanced technology available in tandem with practical, experiential learning to ensure that our professionals possess the knowledge and skill to engage successfully in the complex, real-world situations that demand discerning judgment and proficient techniques. We are committed to the highest ethical standards in the responsible use of animals in the instances they are used for surgical training.