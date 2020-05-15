Cooper River Bridge Run cancelled

“Given the current circumstances related to COVID-19, we feel that it is time to cancel this year’s Cooper River Bridge Run. These are truly unprecedented times and, as the situation is constantly evolving, we believe that this decision is in the best interest of all our citizens and visitors. We are grateful to Cooper River Bridge Run leadership and staff for their partnership and guidance as we reached this tough decision and we look forward to working with them to make next year’s race the best one yet.”