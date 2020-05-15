COVID-19 testing begins next week in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County and Fetter Heath Care Network (FHCN) have partnered to offer mobile COVID-19 screening and testing next week. The mobile site will offer drive-up and walk-up testing in different locations throughout Dorchester County beginning Monday, May 18.
These tests are to determine if someone has COVID-19, they are not testing for antibodies.
Staff say to avoid a long wait time, you are asked to get pre-screened online ahead of time and have your code ready when you arrive at a testing site. Testing will be done from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
Mon, May 18: Williams Memorial Elementary, 290 S. Metts Street, St.George
Wed, May 20: Miles Road Baptist, 816 Miles Jamison Road, Summerville
Fri, May 22: Cathedral of Praise, 3790 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Tue, May 26: Clayhill Elementary, 387 South Railroad Avenue, Ridgeville
Thur, May 28: Alston Middle School, 500 Bryan Street, Summerville
Wed, June 3: Odyssey Education Center, 145 Hill Street, Harleyville
Fri, June 5: Dorchester Presbyterian, 10290 Dorchester Road, Summerville
You can get screened by clicking here: FetterCovid19Screening.org. You can also call 1-800-365-7410 to connect with a Fetter provider. You are asked to wear face coverings and practice safe social distancing while at the mobile testing site.
Right now, all insurance providers in South Carolina are covering the full cost of COVID-19 testing. Patient insurance information will be processed during testing and co-pays or deductibles will not be charged.
