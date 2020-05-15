Man facing animal abuse, drug charges after deputies find dead dog in pond

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say a man faces two charges in connection with an animal abuse investigation.
Jeremy Bush is being charged with ill-treatment of animals, which is a felony; and possession of methamphetamine, Berkeley County Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said.
Deputies and animal control officers responded Monday at approximately 4:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Treeland Drive where a dead Beagle had been found floating in a pond.
Deputies say a white plastic zip tie had been placed around the dog's muzzle. The dog was not microchipped, Baker said.
Detectives searched the area and recovered surveillance footage that helped them determine the incident happened in the early-morning hours of May 9.
"One camera view showed a male subject on a hoverboard, with the dog," Baker said. "Then the same subject return approximately 15 minutes later, carrying what appeared to be an item wrapped in a white sheet, which was the approximate size of the dog."
He said detectives then obtained video that captured that 15 minutes that allegedly showed Bush brutally attacking the dog.
Baker said Bush was identified as the suspect with the help of tips.
Deputies executed a search warrant Thursday at Bush’s home and he was taken into custody.
Baker said deputies found zip ties that were identical to the one found tied around the dog's muzzle.
"A white sheet and shirt was located which appeared to contain blood and also fur that was consistent to the dog," Baker said. "The hoverboard was also recovered, along with a small amount of methamphetamine."
Bush was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
