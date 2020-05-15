SLED investigating officer-involved shooting with North Charleston Police

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say two suspects in a carjacking were arrested early Friday morning after exchanging gunfire with officers.
The State Law Enforcement Division has been called to investigate the incident, which is standard procedure when a law enforcement officer is involved in a shooting.
The incident began when police responded at approximately 2:57 a.m. to the 6800 block of Dorchester Road where a carjacking involving a firearm had been reported, North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.
The victim told police a man and woman approached her as she sat in her vehicle. She said they presented a handgun and ordered her out of the vehicle.
Police say they then sped away in the victim's car.
A short time later, police spotted the victim’s vehicle traveling west on Dorchester Road near Ashley Phosphate Road and attempted a traffic stop. Deckard said the driver failed to yield for blue lights and siren and police chased the driver on Dorchester Road to Highway 17A when the vehicle crossed Highway 17A and entered an apartment complex.
The pursuit ended as the vehicle crashed into a retaining pond.
As officers were ordering the suspects from the vehicle, shots were fired at the officers and the officers returned fire. Neither the officers nor the suspects were struck during the exchange, Deckard said.
The suspects surrendered and officers entered the pond to take the suspects into custody before the vehicle became completely submerged, Deckard said.
Police say EMS took the man to the hospital.
The identities of the suspects have not yet been released.
This incident was not related to another early-morning officer-involved shooting Friday at a rest area along I-26.
In that incident, authorities said suspects led the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Berkeley County deputies on a chase that ended at the rest area. One person died and one person was taken into custody, Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said.
