Nurse who volunteered to work in NYC gets married in Times Square, surrounded by fellow health care heroes

Stuart said she was overwhelmed with guilt, anger, fear and sadness, but she started to become friends with the nurses on her bus and they began to confide in each other. “Many of them heard I had to cancel my wedding and began joking about having Ronnie fly out here and just walk to Times Square to get married,” Stuart said. “It would be a fun and memorable experience for all. They even offered to serve as our bridesmaids and groomsmen in their scrubs.”