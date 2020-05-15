One dead, another injured following head-on collision involving cement truck

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead and another injured following a head-on collision involving a cement truck in Berkeley County.
It happened at 11:55 a.m. on Friday on US Highway 176 near Lebanon Road and involved a cement truck and a 2004 Ford Ranger pick-up truck.
The cement truck was traveling westbound and the Ford Ranger was traveling eastbound.
According to Trooper Matt Southern, the Ford Ranger crossed the center line and was struck by the cement truck.
The driver of the Ford Ranger was entrapped and died from their injuries. Southern said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the cement truck was injured and transported to Trident Medical Center. Southern said the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
The Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.
