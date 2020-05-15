Police arrest man accused of burglary in Hanahan

Police arrest man accused of burglary in Hanahan
Michael McClellan (Source: Hanahan Police Department.)
By Live 5 Web Staff | May 15, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 5:07 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have arrested a man that has been accused of two break-ins in Hanahan Friday.

Michael McLellan was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary.

The Hanahan Police Department responded to a reported burglary in progress at a home on East Recess Road Tuesday. Someone reported seeing a man enter their neighbor’s garage and take a television and two concrete saws, according to a news release.

While officers were at this home, someone from Vienna Woods Road called and reported a burglary. The victim said they were reviewing footage from their home surveillance system and saw that a man had broken into his storage shed the day before and stole numerous pieces of yard equipment.

Through an investigation, police determined that McLellan was responsible for both break-ins.

McLellan was arrested at a hotel in North Charleston and is being held in the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.