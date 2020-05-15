Police arrest man accused of burglary in Hanahan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have arrested a man that has been accused of two break-ins in Hanahan Friday.
Michael McLellan was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary.
The Hanahan Police Department responded to a reported burglary in progress at a home on East Recess Road Tuesday. Someone reported seeing a man enter their neighbor’s garage and take a television and two concrete saws, according to a news release.
While officers were at this home, someone from Vienna Woods Road called and reported a burglary. The victim said they were reviewing footage from their home surveillance system and saw that a man had broken into his storage shed the day before and stole numerous pieces of yard equipment.
Through an investigation, police determined that McLellan was responsible for both break-ins.
McLellan was arrested at a hotel in North Charleston and is being held in the Berkeley County Detention Center.
