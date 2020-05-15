Sheriff: Suspected drug dealer found with $70,000 worth of ecstasy

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a suspected drug dealer was found with $70,000 worth of ecstasy during a traffic stop.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 29-year-old Jeremy Bradley with trafficking in ecstasy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen pistol and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Bradley was arrested during a surveillance operation at a Super 8 motel in Santee.
“We’d been watching this location for a period of time, and also had received complaints of drug activity here,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “The result is a quantity of molly or ecstasy was taken off of our streets.”
On Thursday, investigators reported multiple cars and foot traffic to a room where each time it appeared that an exchange of some type was taking place.
“While traffic stops were being made on the cars visiting the motel room, a man and woman were spotted fleeing the room and entering a silver SUV,” OCSO officials said. “When investigators stopped that vehicle on I-95, the driver admitted he had some 'weed’ in a backpack in the rear area of the vehicle, the report states.”
According to investigators, inside of the bag was jars containing marijuana and a substantial amount of “Molly,” or ecstasy, as well as a stolen pistol that was fully-loaded.
The bag also contained a quantity of cash as well as a digital scale, the sheriff’s office said.
“Warrants indicate the Molly/ecstasy came out to 2,800 doses, which if made into pill form, has an estimated street value of $70,000,” OCSO officials said.
During a hearing on Friday, bond was set at $30,000 for Bradley.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.