SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Charleston, Dorchester counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The S.C. Law Enforcement Division continue their investigation of two related incidents early Friday morning in which gunfire was exchanged between an individual and law enforcement.
The first incident originated on Interstate 95 Northbound near the Orangeburg and Clarendon County line when the South Carolina Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling in excess of 100 mph, according to a police report. Santee Police Department and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance to trooper during the high-speed pursuit. An individual from the suspect’s vehicle reportedly shot a gun at police before pulling into a rest area near mile marker 203 off I-26 Eastbound, where they carjacked another vehicle, according to troopers. The suspects left the scene in a stolen car. An individual at the rest area was killed during the incident.
The second incident happened after North Charleston Police responded to a report of an armed carjacking at a convenience store off Dorchester Road. North Charleston Police spotted the stolen car and attempted a traffic stop. The suspects did not stop for law enforcement and a pursuit started, according to police. The chase ended when the suspects reportedly ran the stolen vehicle into a retaining pond in Dorchester County. As officers were ordering the suspects from the vehicle, officers reportedly exchanged gunfire with the suspects. No one was hit during the exchange.
Troopers say North Charleston Police apprehended the man and woman who were involved in both of the incidents. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No law enforcement personnel were reported injured.
This is an ongoing investigation
