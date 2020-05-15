SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Charleston, Dorchester counties

The first incident originated on Interstate 95 Northbound near the Orangeburg and Clarendon County line when the South Carolina Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling in excess of 100 mph, according to a police report. Santee Police Department and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance to trooper during the high-speed pursuit. An individual from the suspect’s vehicle reportedly shot a gun at police before pulling into a rest area near mile marker 203 off I-26 Eastbound, where they carjacked another vehicle, according to troopers. The suspects left the scene in a stolen car. An individual at the rest area was killed during the incident.