SLED: Man, woman involved in two officer-involved shootings in Charleston, Dorchester counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man and woman were involved in two officer-involved shootings that happened in the Lowcountry early Friday morning, one of which was fatal.
The two people involved in the shootings, as well as the deceased, have yet to be identified.
SLED officials say the man involved in the incident was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after surrendering following a gun battle with police officers at a retaining pond at an apartment complex in Dorchester County.
Authorities said the suspect’s vehicle had crashed following a chase.
“As officers were ordering the suspects from the vehicle, shots were fired at the officers and the officers returned fire,” SLED officials said.
No one was struck by gunfire during this gun fight.
According to SLED, Charleston police then arrested a man and woman who were also involved in an earlier incident involving a high speed car chase.
In that incident, troopers with Highway Patrol reported that they were attempting a traffic stop near the Orangeburg and Clarendon County line on a car traveling in excess of 100 mph; the Santee Police Department and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit.
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said there was an exchange of gunfire at some point during the pursuit.
When it ended at a rest area near mile marker 203 off of I-26, Lewis said there was another exchange of gunfire involving deputies, state troopers and people in the vehicle.
According to SLED, the suspects then carjacked another vehicle and fled the scene.
SLED agents reported someone died in the rest area during the incident, however their identity is unknown; Lewis said no law enforcement officer was injured in that incident.
Residents at a nearby apartment complex at Palmetto Exchange reported hearing several gun shots during the incident at the I-26 rest area.
Pictures provided by a resident shows authorities apparently searching the area following the shooting.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.