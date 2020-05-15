Summerville police seeking info in hit-and-run involving bicyclist

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police is asking for the public’s help for information in a hit-and-run that severely injured a bicyclist.
It happened on the night of May 11 around 8:30pm on Highway 78 near the entrance of Branch Creek Subdivision.
According to police, the bicyclist was severely injured, and as of now there is no information on the vehicle involved.
Investigators are asking if anyone has any information regarding the accident to please contact the Summerville Police Department at (843) 871-2463 or Corporal Littell at (843) 285-7349.
“Information can also be provided via our website at www.summervillepolice.com/contact-us/, as well as Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111,” SPD officials said.
