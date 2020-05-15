Visitors take to Folly after checkpoint lifts, businesses brace for weekend

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - During the first full day Folly has been open in nearly two months, visitors came from near and far while restaurant employees say they’re gearing up for an even busier weekend.
The City of Folly Beach removed the island checkpoint yesterday afternoon.
Today, public safety officials say as of 3:30 p.m., police have issued 35 violations on the beach, including warnings.
The public safety director said groups should be limited to three with the exception of families.
The mayor of folly beach says officials are being diligent, but it’s up to individuals to make the island safe for everyone.
“Keep to safe distancing,” Goodwin said. “That’s the individual’s responsibility’s pretty much all together to have a good experience not only this weekend but the rest of the summer.”
While many restaurants around the Lowcountry are offering indoor dining, most of the restaurants on the island have decided to keep just their outdoor spaces open.
Local bartender, Michele Gotte said that having visitors is a much needed boost for business, but they are bracing for even more people over the weekend.
“ So to have the crowds come in and everything, I’m sure it’s going to be a bit overwhelming for everybody,” Gotte said. “I’m sure we’re all going to get back on the horse and get everybody going again.”
There are more than just day visitors coming to the island.
New short term rentals started on Wednesday, with some restrictions. That’s when a couple from Pennsylvania packed up their bags and traveled down.
“We have been all quarantined and we decided to leave town,” Michael Smith said. “We called and found that it was going to be open down here so we just kind of picked it out on a map and got on VRBO and got in the car.”
