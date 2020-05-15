Watching tropics, warming temps for the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep our weather beautiful as we wrap up the work week and get ready to head into the weekend. We expect lots of sunshine with warming temperatures over the next few days. Highs will be in the mid 80s this weekend. Heads up if you are heading to the beaches, there is a moderate risk of rip currents today and this will likely stick around through the weekend.
We’re tracking an area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas that is likely to develop into a Subtropical or Tropical Storm this weekend. Regardless, this storm(Arthur) would stay off the Southeast coast but could bring us some wave action and an increased rip current risk Sunday and Monday depending on how strong this storm gets. This may also increase the breeze along the coast on Sunday. We’ll keep you posted!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 86.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain. High 89.
