Crews investigating North Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews are investigating a house fire that happened in North Charleston Saturday.
North Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department, and St. Andrews Fire Department responded to Remount Road for a house fire Saturday evening.
Units arrived on the scene and reported seeing fire and heavy smoke coming from the side of the home.
Fire units made entry, conducted a search, extinguished the fire, and checked for fire extension in the house. Ten residents were displaced as a result of the fire.
No injuries were reported. The fire investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire is in progress.
