Lowcountry nonprofit to distribute free food in North Charleston Saturday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lowcountry nonprofit will distribute wholesome food to the local community for free on Saturday morning.
Park Circle Cares will distribute produce and meat in the parking lot of the North Charleston Marriott, 4770 Goer Drive, at 10:30 a.m.
Park Circle Cares is a South Carolina non-profit organization with a passion to assist people in the Lowcountry who struggle with food insecurity.
“We believe people have enough to worry about now, such as health, finances, child care, employment and how to pay simple bills. We’re trying to put food in the hands of people while maintaining safety. To do this, we have to change our methods of distribution. Volunteers will direct traffic into a line. Food will be delivered per family size directly to your vehicles. In order to minimize human contact, clients will be asked to remain in their cars," Communications Director, Joe Schmitt explains.
