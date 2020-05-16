NASCAR to reopen season in Darlington with unique changes, without fans in attendance

“I think that just is another example of how resilient and how proud this state is,” Tharp said. “This state has been over the years and years since it’s been a state hasn’t always had it easy and the people in this state are tough, God-fearing people that love each other and love the state and sports is a big part of the state, obviously -- college sports, Darlington, the Heritage. The PGA will have an event in Hilton Head next month without fans, but [it’s] a professional event in the state of South Carolina. So, for us to kind of take the leadership role in helping bring back live sports to this country, it’s something that I think everybody in this state should take pride in.”