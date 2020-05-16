Traffic backed up on IOP connector after beach reopens

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms Police Department has reported traffic beinbg backed up on the Isle of Palms Connector on Saturday.
Police say heavy on Palm Boulevard and Ocean Boulevard.
Isle of Palms Police wants to urge visitors to follow social distancing orders, parking laws and all beach ordinances.
“The beach isn’t going anywhere so don’t feel like you only have this weekend and the next to visit them. My concern is that crowded beaches will not help to keep beaches open. Help us out by practicing social distancing and obeying laws,” said Chief Cornett.
