Tropical disturbance increasing rip current risk & surf

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tropical disturbance is expected to become Tropical (or subtropical) Storm Arthur this weekend. It’s churning right along the east coast of Florida and northwestern Bahamas. The storm is in a favorable environment for further development. The storm will stay well offshore, but produce choppy water tomorrow and Monday along with dangerous rip currents.
The weekend will kick off with a lot of sunshine in the afternoon and highs in the mid 80s. The chance for a few showers will increase for coastal areas tomorrow along with more clouds. A cold front should try to move through Tuesday and keep the chance for rain elevated.
TODAY: Mostly sunny & warmer; HIGH: 85.
TOMORROW: Breezy, more clouds with slight shower chance; HIGH: 20.
MONDAY: Very warm with slight chance for showers; HIGH: 89.
TUESDAY: Scattered shower possible; HIGH: 83.
WEDNESDAY: Cooler & sunny; HIGH: 80.
THURSDAY: Cool & mostly sunny; HIGH: 79.
FRIDAY: Warming up; HIGH: 85.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.