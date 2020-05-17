Dorchester School District Two announces early registration for new students

By Sydney Pendrick | May 17, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 12:44 PM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two has announced the rescheduled early registration for new students for the 2020-2021 school year.

Registration is being held on May 18-20 for new students in 4K/child development, kindergarten, and first-grade classes.

Dorchester County officials said the registration process should be completed online on their website here.

Parents or guardians unable to register online will need to contact the school their child will attend to arrange a date and time to register in-person.

