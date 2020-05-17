Gyms prepare to reopen with new precautions, safety restrictions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting Monday, fitness facilities statewide can now reopen. Many in the Lowcountry are implementing new restrictions and precautions to keep members safe.
Nate Boggs, the general manager at Pivotal Fitness in West Ashley said staff has been working to make dozens of changes inside the gym to reopen.
“I think the biggest challenge right now is that everybody is excited to get back and as monitoring obviously staying within the guidelines during these times,” Boggs said.
The gym plans to close down throughout the day to deep clean with a sanitizing fog machine. Employees at the front desk will also be taking temperatures of everyone walking in.
Member Damion Patterson said he’s been anxiously waiting to return to the gym.
“It’s good to hear that they’ve actually been doing stuff like that and stuff while this is, this whole thing has been going on and so that’s good,” Patterson said.
Cardio machines are also spaced six feet apart and group class spaces remain closed, Boggs said.
While some are excited to return, Dr. Rand McClain says people should stay cautious, not push themselves too hard and recognize increased risks.
“Now is not the time to go back and set your personal best records. Don’t try to get back to where you were right away if you think you’ve lost some ground [physically],” McClain said. “Because you’ll lose a lot of ground if you get sick.”
That’s why Boggs said he is urging all members to stay diligent.
“To remind people to be social distanced and as well clean and sanitize the equipment before and after use,” Boggs said.
State guidelines call for gyms to be at 20 percent capacity, or five people for every thousand square feet. With that, the West Ashley gym will be limiting capacity to 225 people.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.