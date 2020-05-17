Harris Teeter announces free COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Harris Teeter announced it will partner with Kroger Health and The Little Clinic to offer free COVID-19 tests for qualifying individuals in the Carolinas.
Testing will be conducted in North Charleston at the Charleston Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive three days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointments will be available each Friday, Saturday and Monday through May 30, with the exception of Memorial day.
Tests are available to qualifying individuals by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment on Harris Teeter’s website you can find here.
“Kroger Health is proud to partner with Harris Teeter in this important effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. “This aligns perfectly with our vision, which is to help people live healthier lives.”
According to a release from Harris Teeter, this onsite testing is supported with the laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
