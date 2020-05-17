How parents of children with cancer are navigating COVID-19

Carlson said it's difficult for people who are not in a similar situation to understand what she's going through. Carlson said she's even been mocked at the grocery store before for wearing a mask. She said in March someone was taking a picture of her as one of the few, if not only, people at the store wearing any sort of face covering. She said it hurt her feelings, but she refuses to let public pressure stop her from being as hygienic as possible.