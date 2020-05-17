163 new cases of COVID-19, and 5 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Health officials have announced 163 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths in South Carolina in their Sunday update.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,816 and those who have died to 385, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Four of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Dillon (1), Horry (1), Richland (1) and Sumter (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Florence County (1).
Currently, there have been a total of 127,802 coronavirus tests with 118,9862 testing negative and 8,816 testing positive.
DHEC officials said the most recent data shows 84% of patients have recovered from the virus while 16% remain ill.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Saturday, May 16 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (4), Allendale (2), Anderson (1), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (12), Colleton (1), Darlington (6), Dillon (5), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (5), Greenville (38), Horry (5), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (2), Lee (5), Lexington (9), Pickens (2), Richland (15), Saluda (8), Spartanburg (15), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (1), York (3)
As of Sunday morning, 3,798 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,583 are in use, which is a 63.41% statewide hospital bed utilization rate., according to state health officials. Of the 6,583 inpatient beds currently used, 392 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
State health officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus including staying home if sick and minimizing contact with people outside their households. Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to a healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
